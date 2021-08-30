Rangers fans react to Leon Balogun’s display vs Celtic

By
Sai
-

Rangers picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Celtic in the Old Firm Derby yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s performance after a mixed start to the season.

Filip Helander scored the only goal of the game with a thumping header in the second half.

Rangers were well organised at the back and they managed to contain the offensive threat of Celtic.

The likes of Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi were in excellent form coming into the Derby game but the likes of Leon Balogun produced an outstanding defensive display to keep the Celtic attackers quiet throughout the game.

Balogun was handed a surprise start as the right-back after James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson missed out. The defender did well to step up to the challenge and he was flawless against the in-form Furuhashi.

The Celtic star struggled to get past Balogun in the wide areas and he had to be moved into a central role later on in the game.

The 33-year-old Rangers defender has struggled in a right-back role previously, but he was magnificent yesterday.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of the 33-year-old defender and here is what they had to say.

Read: Rangers linked with a move for Argentine international. 