Rangers fans react to Leon Balogun’s display vs Celtic

Rangers picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Celtic in the Old Firm Derby yesterday and Steven Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s performance after a mixed start to the season.

Filip Helander scored the only goal of the game with a thumping header in the second half.

Rangers were well organised at the back and they managed to contain the offensive threat of Celtic.

The likes of Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi were in excellent form coming into the Derby game but the likes of Leon Balogun produced an outstanding defensive display to keep the Celtic attackers quiet throughout the game.

Balogun was handed a surprise start as the right-back after James Tavernier and Nathan Patterson missed out. The defender did well to step up to the challenge and he was flawless against the in-form Furuhashi.

The Celtic star struggled to get past Balogun in the wide areas and he had to be moved into a central role later on in the game.

The 33-year-old Rangers defender has struggled in a right-back role previously, but he was magnificent yesterday.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of the 33-year-old defender and here is what they had to say.

Fair play to big Balogun, him and Aribo been good. Need to address that midfield pronto though, they've got the numbers in there to overrun it — Pena_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) August 29, 2021

Special mention for Leon Balogun, was immense at the back 🇬🇧💙 pic.twitter.com/Aws3j275Bc — Andrew Bluebells (@andrewbluebells) August 29, 2021

Glasgow Rangers Champions.

Champions Again.

Can We Play Yous Every Week.

Scotland’s No1.

Leon Balogun King. What a team. 💙💙💙 — Billy_. (@TheQuietKid18) August 29, 2021

Can someone tell big Balogun to remember and let Kyogo back out his pocket before he goes up the road pic.twitter.com/FVFwlovOO9 — B4zzB0wsk1 (@B4ZZ_B0W5K1) August 29, 2021

Leon Balogun appreciation post. Incredible performance at RB, lot of doubts over him starting there before kick-off but he didn’t put a foot wrong today. Well deserved MOTM 👏🇬🇧 — WATP 🇬🇧🏆 (@WATP_com) August 29, 2021

Leon Balogun emptying his pocket tonight✅ pic.twitter.com/CJdysyWutO — 𝔑𝔦𝔣𝔣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@nathanlawrie3) August 29, 2021

Balogun emptying his pockets after the game pic.twitter.com/CH1Mn8CWCr — amy (@camilabIossom) August 29, 2021

Read: Rangers linked with a move for Argentine international.