Rangers fans react to Lassana Coulibaly’s display vs Spartak Moscow

26 October, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League last night.

The Scottish giants continue their impressive run of form in Europe under the management of Steven Gerrard. However, they will feel that they could have won the game with a bit more effort.

Rangers have now extended their unbeaten run in Europe to 11 matches.

Midfielder Lassana Coulibaly could have scored for the hosts if he had just put a bit more effort and he will be disappointed with himself.

The fans weren’t too impressed with the youngster’s display last night and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance.

Coulibaly was very impressive for Rangers before his injury but he has been quite mediocre since his return. Rangers fans shared their concerns about that on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can regain his form and confidence in the coming weeks now. He has the potential to be a crucial player for Steven Gerrard’s side this season.

Here are some of the fan reactions to his display.

 

