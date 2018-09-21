Rangers fans react to Kyle Lafferty’s display against Villarreal

Rangers secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Europa League last night.
Kyle Lafferty stepped up in the absence of Alfredo Morelos and delivered an outstanding performance for his side.
The summer signing scored the all-important equaliser for Rangers in the 76th minute. Glenn Middleton fed Borna Barisic late in the second half and his cross was tucked in beautifully by Lafferty.
⚽ Villarreal 2 – 2 RANGERS
🙋♂️ Kyle Lafferty
⌚ 76′ pic.twitter.com/XgtYiBg8UL
— Rangers Goals (@RangersGoaIs) September 20, 2018
Apart from his goal, Lafferty’s defensive contribution, hold up play, workrate and dedication was first class all night.
Already a cult hero at the club, the experienced striker’s display last night will further endear him to the Ibrox faithful.
Steven Gerrard will be delighted to see the strength in depth he has in attack. Morelos’ absence was considered as a huge blow before the game but Lafferty has shown that he is more than capable of filling that void when required.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to his performance last night on Twitter.
The more I watch this, the more amazed I am by the finish. Is Kyle Lafferty the best striker in Scotland? Not for me to say, but yes. https://t.co/zbWowGT02m
— Mark Morrison (@Mark_Morrison10) September 21, 2018
Oh his hair is fine, scores belters all the time.
He hates the ira, he’s KYLE LAFFERTY💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/8yVJcor49m
— Fred (@mareorless) September 20, 2018
@RangersFC Steven Gerrard, Scott Arfield, Kyle Lafferty and the rest of the team. We will never forget that night in Villareal 🔵🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/73uwOGahtT
— Ali Dodds (@alidodds12) September 20, 2018
Great point for the Gers. Big Kyle Lafferty ran himself into the ground for the cause & rewarded with a great goal. O aye, Rob McLean… fuck right off
— Frank Kilpatrick (@Frankkilpat79) September 20, 2018
HES 7 FOOT AND HE PLAYS THE FLUTE KYLE LAFFERTY🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #WATP
— Wez (@Wez_chiiiii) September 20, 2018
What a result, Kyle lafferty can have my wains
— Gus (@AngusDenholm) September 20, 2018