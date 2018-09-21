Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Kyle Lafferty’s display against Villarreal

Rangers secured a thrilling 2-2 draw against Villarreal in the Europa League last night.

Kyle Lafferty stepped up in the absence of Alfredo Morelos and delivered an outstanding performance for his side.

The summer signing scored the all-important equaliser for Rangers in the 76th minute. Glenn Middleton fed Borna Barisic late in the second half and his cross was tucked in beautifully by Lafferty.

Apart from his goal, Lafferty’s defensive contribution, hold up play, workrate and dedication was first class all night.

Already a cult hero at the club, the experienced striker’s display last night will further endear him to the Ibrox faithful.

Steven Gerrard will be delighted to see the strength in depth he has in attack. Morelos’ absence was considered as a huge blow before the game but Lafferty has shown that he is more than capable of filling that void when required.

