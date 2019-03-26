Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Jordan Jones’ Northern Ireland displays

26 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones has had a productive international break.

The winger was in great form against Estonia and Belarus and his performances have caught the eye of the fans.

Jones has already agreed on a summer move to Rangers and the Ibrox faithful have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s display.

The 24-year-old winger demonstrated his pace and flair for his country and the Rangers fans will be hoping to see him perform at the same level for his new club next season.

Apart from Ryan Kent, Rangers are lacking flair in their attack and Jones’ arrival will help them.

He will add more creativity and unpredictability to Steven Gerrard’s side.

Jones will be delighted with all the praise coming his way. He will also relish the fact that the fans of his new club are already warming up to the idea of his arrival.

This will give him more confidence and belief to perform at a high level and improve himself along the way.

Here are some of the fan reactions.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com