Rangers fans react to Jordan Jones’ Northern Ireland displays

Northern Ireland winger Jordan Jones has had a productive international break.
The winger was in great form against Estonia and Belarus and his performances have caught the eye of the fans.
Jones has already agreed on a summer move to Rangers and the Ibrox faithful have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s display.
The 24-year-old winger demonstrated his pace and flair for his country and the Rangers fans will be hoping to see him perform at the same level for his new club next season.
Apart from Ryan Kent, Rangers are lacking flair in their attack and Jones’ arrival will help them.
He will add more creativity and unpredictability to Steven Gerrard’s side.
Jones will be delighted with all the praise coming his way. He will also relish the fact that the fans of his new club are already warming up to the idea of his arrival.
This will give him more confidence and belief to perform at a high level and improve himself along the way.
Here are some of the fan reactions.
Cant wait untill i see play like that in a Rangers shirt 🔴⚪🔵
— Pendy-G.R.F.C.🇬🇧 (@pendy_c) March 24, 2019
Well played Jonesy, Hope to see more of that from you in a Rangers shirt. #faketanloyal 🇬🇧
— EastBelfastBear (@AndyLoughran) March 24, 2019
That’s all we want at Rangers pal.
— Cairo (@Cairo1872) March 24, 2019
Good shift again👍
— chic (@ChicForsyth) March 24, 2019
Two decent games to had. You can only get better 👏🏻👏🏻💚💙⚽️
— Amanda7MUFC 🇬🇧 (@Amanda7MUFC) March 25, 2019
Well played @JJordanjones11 😀 can’t wait see you for the famous next season 💙
— Jakob🇬🇧 (@Jakob93986165) March 24, 2019
Well in Jordan. Looking forward to you playing for Rangers next season. All the best bud.
— James Bond (@Secret00Agent7) March 24, 2019
You played well can’t wait till summer to see u in a blue shirt with rangers 🇬🇧
— Kimmie (@kimmierfc1690) March 24, 2019
Keep up these performances and you will be a hit at Ibrox 🔴⚪️🔵
— Gareth Nicholl (@GarethNicholl88) March 24, 2019