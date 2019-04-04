Blog Columns Site News Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall’s display

4 April, 2019


Rangers picked up a 3-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Jermain Defoe, Connor Goldson and Scott Arfield sealed the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.

This was Rangers’ first win in six games and Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s performance.

Overall it was an impressive outing for the Ibrox outfit but some of the performances will have frustrated the fans.

Defender Joe Worrall had a poor game and the Rangers fans aren’t too happy about it.

The on-loan defender has had an inconsistent season and he has received a lot of criticism as well. It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and convince Rangers to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

Despite his side securing a convincing win over Hearts, Worrall seemed out of form and the fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre back’s performance yesterday.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

