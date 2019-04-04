Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall’s display

Rangers picked up a 3-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Jermain Defoe, Connor Goldson and Scott Arfield sealed the three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.
This was Rangers’ first win in six games and Gerrard will be delighted with his side’s performance.
Overall it was an impressive outing for the Ibrox outfit but some of the performances will have frustrated the fans.
Defender Joe Worrall had a poor game and the Rangers fans aren’t too happy about it.
The on-loan defender has had an inconsistent season and he has received a lot of criticism as well. It will be interesting to see if he can finish the season strongly and convince Rangers to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.
Despite his side securing a convincing win over Hearts, Worrall seemed out of form and the fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre back’s performance yesterday.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Joe Worrall is a fucking Air-Head.
— Richie Frew (@rfrew24) April 3, 2019
Imagine this right, imagine
Joe Worrall kept his concentration for a full 90 minutes and didn’t give the ball away
— snedders (@_snedders) April 3, 2019
Some of the play tonight was outstanding, my opinion on joe Worrall before the game also remains. He’s a fucking donkey
— seal of approval (@thepilgrim1912) April 3, 2019
Joe Worrall is a donkey. #FreeKatic
— Craig Lin (@CraigLin) April 3, 2019
Joe Worrall is a fucking bomb scare
— 🏴G🇬🇧Campbell🇸🇰 (@SeilBear9) April 3, 2019
Joe Worrall is as solid as a packet of marshmallows on a radiator. If he was a solid no nonsense defender he’d be bringing opponents down when necessarily.
— GraemeButNotAFailedTrialist (@GraemeNotMurty) April 3, 2019
Joe Worrall again…. 🤦♂️ Still, looking on the bright side, there’s now only 6 games after tonight to have to suffer watching the big dumpling in a blue shirt!
— Mark Mitchell (@MarkM1806) April 3, 2019