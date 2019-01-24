Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall’s display vs Kilmarnock

Rangers crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last time out.
Steven Gerrard will be thoroughly disappointed with his side’s performance and the defeat will come as a huge blow to Rangers’ title aspirations.
Celtic are now three points clear of their bitter rivals at the top with a game in hand.
Goals from Eammon Brophy and Jordan Jones sealed a vital win for Kilmarnock after January signing Jermain Defoe had given Rangers an early lead.
Rangers defender Joe Worrall had an outing to forget and the fans won’t be too pleased with his showing last night.
The on-loan defender has been quite inconsistent since his arrival and it will be interesting to see if Gerrard decides to take him out of the side for a while now.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and his display against Kilmarnock yesterday.
There is some shite on here tonight. All I’m saying is joe Worrall is not a footballer
— Gary Craig (@GaryCraig07) January 23, 2019
Joe Worrall is an utter clown waltzes about like he thinks he’s Maldini if it wasn’t for the game on 29th everybody would have wanted him sent him back 2 Forrest lets not forget he played against a skinny boy from there youth team that day .
— Tony Fleck (@AKA_TonyFleck) January 23, 2019
How many times does Joe worrall need to fuck up before we send him hame😂😂😂
— Ped (@EuanMillar17) January 23, 2019
Said from day dot Joe Worrall is shite, shambles of a man
— Fraser Sheridan (@Frasersheridan1) January 23, 2019
If Joe Worrall starts over Niko Katic on Sunday, I will be no where near Steven Gerrard out, but I will be questioning his set up of the back line.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) January 24, 2019