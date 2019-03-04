Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall’s display vs Aberdeen

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup Quarter final yesterday.
Joe Worrall cancelled out Sam Cosgrove’s first-half penalty to earn a replay for his side on the 12th of March.
Aberdeen went ahead on the 11th minute after Connor Goldson chopped down Gary Mackay-Steven and Cosgrove converted from the spot.
Joe Worrall levelled things up four minutes into the second half.
The Rangers defender had a very good game overall and his priceless equaliser has kept Steven Gerrard’s cup dream alive.
Worrall has had his fair share of criticism so far this season but he managed to step up and deliver when Rangers needed him most.
The 22-year-old defender will look to build on this and finish the season strongly now.
The fans were quite impressed with the on-loan defender’s performance yesterday.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the centre back’s display against Aberdeen and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Joe Worrall terrific today. Player in really good form.
— Rangers Culture (@RangersCulture) March 3, 2019
Joe Worrall is officially no longer a Forest bastard
— Mr. T (@trademarkhound) March 3, 2019
You mean Joe Worrall https://t.co/7TQoXneRfx
— Dominant Docherty (@DominantDoch) March 4, 2019
I rate joe worrall. There ave said it
— jordan bruce (@JordannB1604) March 3, 2019
Joe Worrall easily motm. Well played big man 👏👏👏
— Parklife (@parklandscaping) March 3, 2019
Joe Worrall outstanding today 🤙🏾 thought I’d never see the day
— Raghav Sood (@raghavsood9) March 3, 2019
Joe Worrall different class the day
— Toddy (@ewantodd_) March 3, 2019
Joe Worrall Goliath
— JackBurgoyne (@JackBurgoyne4) March 3, 2019