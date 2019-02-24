Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall’s display against Hamilton

Rangers picked up a thumping 5-0 win over Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership today.
The Ibrox giants scored four times in the first half to secure a vital win. They are now eight points behind league leaders Celtic.
Ryan Jack, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield, Kyle Lafferty and James Tavernier scored for Steven Gerrard’s side.
While the fans were very impressed with most of the performances out there, Joe Worrall had a poor outing for the away side.
The on-loan defender lacked composure and he seemed prone to making mistakes.
The 22-year-old centre back has had his fair share of criticisms this season and it will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season.
Rangers might not want to keep him on a permanent deal. The fans will certainly be expecting a lot more from the player between now and the end of the season.
Worrall will know that he can do better and the defender will look to bounce back strongly.
Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Worrall’s display today. Here are some of the fan reactions.
I like Joe Worrall but the guys a liability 🙄🙄
— Callum (@Cxllum_S) February 24, 2019
Joe Worrall has to be one of the clumsiest footballers I have ever seen.
— Scott Wilson (@sports_scott) February 24, 2019
Joe Worrall is a fucking bombscare
— JJ Bird 🃏 (@jjbrd_39) February 24, 2019
How the fuck does Joe Worrall keep getting picked?
— Revan 🏴 (@Revanite72) February 24, 2019
Joe Worrall is still shite though
— AC (@crwa93) February 24, 2019
Bambi on that ice was better on his feet than Joe Worrall on the pitch 😂
— Gav (@TitsyMaghee) February 24, 2019