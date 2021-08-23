Rangers fans react to Joe Aribo’s display vs Ross County

Rangers recorded a 4-2 away win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield sealed an important victory for the defending champions.

They are now fifth in the table, just one point off top spot after three games.

Rangers needed to pick up three points after their recent run of form. They were beaten in their last league game and dumped out of the Champions league by Malmo.

Yesterday’s win will give the Ibrox giants a much-needed confidence boost, and Steven Gerrard will be reasonably pleased with the performance of his players.

Joe Aribo was particularly impressive in the heart of Rangers’ midfield.

The 25-year-old was given the licence to venture forward and influence the game in the final third. He looked unplayable at times.

Aribo linked up well with the front three, creating opportunities for his side before scoring an excellent curler.

The midfielder played close to Morelos in the second half, and County struggled to deal with his presence and movement.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance – here is what they had to say.

Joe Aribo’s goal was a thing of beauty. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — istandwithglenkamara (@davie2_me) August 22, 2021

Take a bow, Joe Aribo. Sublime!!! — 🇬🇧 cozy1872 🇬🇧 (@cozy1872) August 22, 2021

Joe Aribo is an absolute talent. Running the show today 🇬🇧 — Nicola Mulholland (@nicmul84) August 22, 2021

Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara were the stand outs for me today, goal for Alfie always pleases me most 🙏🙏 would have liked roofe on a little earlier for minutes and a rest for the buff mind you — SGBA1872 (@18SGBA72) August 22, 2021

Joe Aribo been our best player this season, Bassey making it hard for Barasic to get back in the team.

On to Thursday ❤️🤍💙 — Grant Lawn (@lawn_grant) August 22, 2021

Joe Aribo has the Midas touch – great goal! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Buster Brown (@CallumB106X) August 22, 2021

Joe aribo, was outstanding today — Rob – going for 56 (@RangersRobbie83) August 22, 2021

