Rangers fans react to Jamie Murphy’s message on Twitter

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has been ruled out for the rest of the season after damaging his knee ligaments.
The 28-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 3-1 League Cup win at Kilmarnock and the player has now sent out a message to the fans on social media.
The Rangers player tweeted: “Looks like I’m going to be out for a while, lucky I have these 3 to keep me busy 💙 Thanks everyone for your well wishes and continued support, I will be back!”.
Manager Steven Gerrard criticised the use of artificial turf and blamed it for Murphy’s injury. He also revealed that the player will receive all the help he needs from the club during his recovery period.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish outfit decide to bring in a cover for Murphy now. The transfer window is still open for another week and a loan signing could be on the cards.
Earlier in the week, some Rangers fans urged Gerrard to give youngster Glenn Middleton a chance. The former Liverpool coach has Ryan Kent as his disposal as well.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to Jamie Murphy’s tweet.
