Rangers fans react to James Tavernier’s display vs Motherwell

Rangers picked up an impressive 5-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership earlier.

Goals from James Tavernier, Jordan Jones and Cedric Itten helped Steven Gerrard’s side pick up an easy win away from home.





The win takes them to the top of the table and Rangers will be hoping to stay there for the entire season. They will be desperate to stop their rivals from winning the league ten times in a row.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers can build on this performance and improve in the coming weeks.

The Ibrox outfit have looked solid at the back this season and they are impressing in the attack as well now.

Defender James Tavernier put on a remarkable showing against Motherwell today and he managed to score a brace. Defensively, the Rangers captain did not put a foot wrong either. Tavernier has been criticised for his defensive displays in the past but he seems to have improved a lot this season.

His performances have been impressive in the recent weeks and the Rangers faithful have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 28-year-old defender. Here is what they had to say.

