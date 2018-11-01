Rangers fans react to James Tavernier’s display vs Kilmarnock

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Alfredo Morelos did well to give the home side an early lead but Greg Stewart scored the leveler six minutes later.
The Ibrox outfit struggled to break down a deep, organized Kilmarnock defense for the rest of the match.
It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from this one. Gerrard has urged his players to take more responsibility and turn it around.
They cannot afford to keep dropping points in the league if they want to stay in the title race. Domestically Rangers have been poor this season and Gerrard will have to find a solution soon.
Rangers fans will be unhappy with their recent performances. They will know that the Gers could have closed in on Celtic with a win.
The home fans seemed particularly unhappy with their captain James Tavernier’s performance. The right-back seemed complacent all game and he will need to improve going forward.
Here are some of the reactions to Tavernier’s display.
Utterly dreadful. Flanagan, Arfield, Tavernier, Coulibaly all complete horseshit
— FH (@97_Fraser) October 31, 2018
How long before Tavernier comes out and apologises for the performance tonight and says they’ll put the wrongs right in the next match?
— ㅤAdam (@LockieA55) October 31, 2018
Tavernier is a fucking humming captain.
— JRIV (@takeahikebozo) October 31, 2018
No doubt James Tavernier will be along with a soundbite soon about how the “players let the fans down” and how they’ll “look to fix it in the next game” …. all a bit too familiar. It’s not good enough.
— BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) October 31, 2018
Just drop tavernier now he’s been fucking rotten for weeks
— Meiks😎 (@RFC_72) October 31, 2018
That shower or lazy useless bastards will end up seeing him the sack with performances like that !! Fucking terrible again . Doesn’t help when tavernier is your captain !! Weakest captain I’ve ever seen at ibrox !! No more apologies just gtf !!!!!
— Gary 🇬🇧👍🏻 (@kerr139) October 31, 2018