Rangers fans react to James Tavernier’s display vs Kilmarnock

1 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Alfredo Morelos did well to give the home side an early lead but Greg Stewart scored the leveler six minutes later.

The Ibrox outfit struggled to break down a deep, organized Kilmarnock defense for the rest of the match.

It will be interesting to see how Rangers bounce back from this one. Gerrard has urged his players to take more responsibility and turn it around.

They cannot afford to keep dropping points in the league if they want to stay in the title race. Domestically Rangers have been poor this season and Gerrard will have to find a solution soon.

Rangers fans will be unhappy with their recent performances. They will know that the Gers could have closed in on Celtic with a win.

The home fans seemed particularly unhappy with their captain James Tavernier’s performance. The right-back seemed complacent all game and he will need to improve going forward.

Here are some of the reactions to Tavernier’s display.

 

 

