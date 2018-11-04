Rangers fans react to James Tavernier display vs St Mirren

Glasgow Rangers won 2-0 away from Ibrox against St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.
As a result of the hard-fought win in Paisley, the Gers have now jumped to third in the league with 21 points, five behind league leaders Hearts.
Rangers were kept frustrated by the visitors till the 80th minute, but Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos scored in the final 10 minutes to seal all three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.
One player who has come under criticism from the fans is skipper James Tavernier who had a very poor game.
The 27-year-old, who joined Rangers in 2015, has scored eight goals in all competitions, but Rangers fans have criticised him heavily for his poor performance.
Drop Joe Worrall and James Tavernier they are both abysmal 🤦🏻♂️ cannot believe Worrall still starts
— Greg Spence (@gregspence98) November 3, 2018
James Tavernier has been a shambles so far
— Rangers Forever (@WATPForever) November 3, 2018
@scotlandsky – how frustrated would you be as a fan watching a player like James Tavernier captain your club? A man who hasn’t put in a decent cross since Peterhead away 2012
— Alister Quinney (@AlisterQuinney) November 3, 2018
James Tavernier is not fit to be rangers captain! Gutless and uninspiring
— Erik bo Andersen (@EricboAnderson1) November 3, 2018
James Tavernier has been dreadful today. Says it all that Andy Halliday has been far more threatening from left back.
— Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) November 3, 2018
James Tavernier could pick up the ball and fire it into our net 5 times in one game…and there would still be those who defend him! His deliveries and final decision making are shambolic! The “support the team” brigade have to waken up and realise he isn’t good enough!
— Hedgie1872 (@stu_f_1873) November 3, 2018
Im 34 years old. James Tavernier is the worst captain ive seen Rangers have in my lifetime
— The Bear Pit 🇬🇧 (@Bearpit55) November 3, 2018
Will it be today the pundits admit that James Tavernier is an absolute fraud? @ScotlandSky
— wee cal (@CMoar93) November 3, 2018
In fact, Tavernier hasn’t been at his best in the last few games, and probably Gerrard needs to give him some rest. But with games coming thick and fast, the Rangers skipper needs to get himself back to form at the earliest.