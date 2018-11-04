Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to James Tavernier display vs St Mirren

4 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers won 2-0 away from Ibrox against St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

As a result of the hard-fought win in Paisley, the Gers have now jumped to third in the league with 21 points, five behind league leaders Hearts.

Rangers were kept frustrated by the visitors till the 80th minute, but Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos scored in the final 10 minutes to seal all three points for Steven Gerrard’s side.

One player who has come under criticism from the fans is skipper James Tavernier who had a very poor game.

The 27-year-old, who joined Rangers in 2015, has scored eight goals in all competitions, but Rangers fans have criticised him heavily for his poor performance.

In fact, Tavernier hasn’t been at his best in the last few games, and probably Gerrard needs to give him some rest. But with games coming thick and fast, the Rangers skipper needs to get himself back to form at the earliest.



saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com