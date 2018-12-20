Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to James Tavernier display vs Hibs

20 December, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers managed a 0-0 draw against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night and the Ibrox club moved to the second spot in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic.

The Gers defender James Tavernier had a very poor game last night and a section of Rangers fans tore him into shreds on social networking site Twitter.

The 27-year-old was poor with his set-piece deliveries, and missed a good opportunity to score in the second half. He was presented a brilliant opportunity to score, all he needed to do was to get the ball behind Adam Bogdan, but he missed the opportunity.

Hibs have now managed two back to back very good results having won 2-0 against Celtic last week.

Tavernier has not always been consistent this season, and often received strong criticism from the fans. There are a few who have said on Twitter that he doesn’t deserve the captain’s armband, while there are suggestions that Jon Flanagan should replace him in the side.

Here are some of the selected tweets:

