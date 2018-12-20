Rangers fans react to James Tavernier display vs Hibs

Glasgow Rangers managed a 0-0 draw against Hibernian at Easter Road on Wednesday night and the Ibrox club moved to the second spot in the Scottish Premiership table behind Celtic.
The Gers defender James Tavernier had a very poor game last night and a section of Rangers fans tore him into shreds on social networking site Twitter.
The 27-year-old was poor with his set-piece deliveries, and missed a good opportunity to score in the second half. He was presented a brilliant opportunity to score, all he needed to do was to get the ball behind Adam Bogdan, but he missed the opportunity.
Hibs have now managed two back to back very good results having won 2-0 against Celtic last week.
Tavernier has not always been consistent this season, and often received strong criticism from the fans. There are a few who have said on Twitter that he doesn’t deserve the captain’s armband, while there are suggestions that Jon Flanagan should replace him in the side.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
Tav is absolute garbage #Rangers
— Ian Porter (@mouth030580) December 19, 2018
James Tavernier, hand your notice in tomorrow
— Steven (@Steven_McC) December 19, 2018
Ryan Jack Rangers captain .. James Tavernier not for me.
— Calvin McAllister (@Calvin_McA) December 19, 2018
Tavernier is so bad🙄
— 🇬🇧Ryan Rossi🇬🇧 (@RyanRossiWATP) December 19, 2018
Will tavernier ever deliver a good ball in from a set peace!
— Kal (@Kal001690) December 19, 2018
What does Tavernier actually bring to this team?
— FH (@97_Fraser) December 19, 2018
James Tavernier is the most frustrating player 😴
— Stephen Shevas (@StephenShevas) December 19, 2018