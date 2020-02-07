Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi’s winner

7 February, 2020 Rangers, Scottish Premier League

Glasgow Rangers picked up a crucial win against Hibernian on Wednesday at Ibrox.

The Gers came from behind to earn a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over a stubborn Hibs side, with January signing Ianis Hagi scoring the winner.

Rangers have dropped points against Hearts and Aberdeen after the winter break, and have been struggling to keep the momentum going.

However, Steven Gerrard will hope that Hagi’s fine 84th-minute strike will galvanize their title hopes once again, although they find themselves seven points behind Celtic having played a game less.

Rangers have posted a video of Hagi’s winner on Twitter with the caption: “That Finish. That Noise. The second angle of @IanisHagi10‘s winner is lovely”

Many Gers fans have quickly responded to the tweet and praised the youngster who joined the Ibrox club on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe Hagi, has made an instant impact at Rangers, and the Ibrox fans are in love with him already.

Rangers have the option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.

