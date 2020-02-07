Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi’s winner

Glasgow Rangers picked up a crucial win against Hibernian on Wednesday at Ibrox.
The Gers came from behind to earn a 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over a stubborn Hibs side, with January signing Ianis Hagi scoring the winner.
Rangers have dropped points against Hearts and Aberdeen after the winter break, and have been struggling to keep the momentum going.
However, Steven Gerrard will hope that Hagi’s fine 84th-minute strike will galvanize their title hopes once again, although they find themselves seven points behind Celtic having played a game less.
Rangers have posted a video of Hagi’s winner on Twitter with the caption: “That Finish. That Noise. The second angle of @IanisHagi10‘s winner is lovely”
Many Gers fans have quickly responded to the tweet and praised the youngster who joined the Ibrox club on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.
The roar was so loud that I couldn't hear the Hibs fans singing welcome to the party anymore.
— DumbartonGer (@DumbartonGer) February 6, 2020
I hope this goal kicks us on for the rest of the season we are 7 points behind them and still got to play them twice play every game like it’s our last , fight for every ball and play like we know we can and it will either be close or #55 #LetsGo #MonTheRangers 🔴⚪️🔵💙🇬🇧
— Scott (@SilverFox_1872) February 6, 2020
I think I've watched this about 55 times so far.
— RAZORBROON (@RAZORBROON) February 6, 2020
Could watch and listen to that all night. Was lucky enough to see it happen live ! Just love Glasgow Rangers 🔴⚪️🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
— Alan Mitchell (@AlanMit18919600) February 6, 2020
The noise was unreal union bears make some noise n great atmosphere
— freddie (@fhoy79) February 6, 2020
That is a noise I could listen to over and over again. Nothing like it🔴⚪🔵.
— Menzies (@menzies999) February 6, 2020
He's gonna be some player
— James Burton (@RNJim2004) February 6, 2020
Right through the laces, more pls Hagi
— HenrySix (@Henryibr6x) February 6, 2020
The 21-year-old, who is the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe Hagi, has made an instant impact at Rangers, and the Ibrox fans are in love with him already.
Rangers have the option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell.