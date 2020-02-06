Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi’s display

Rangers picked up a vital 2-1 win at home last night.
Steven Gerrard’s side were close to dropping points in the league once again but new signing Ianis Hagi managed to win it in the end.
The January signing scored the winner for Rangers and he put in a splendid display as well.
Hagi was outstanding throughout the game and his goal will steal the headlines. The midfielder scored six minutes from time as Rangers came from behind to secure all three points.
Rangers needed to win the game after falling behind in the title race and the fans will be very impressed with Hagi’s contribution.
The 21-year-old has shown that he has the ability to win games for the Scottish side.
It will be interesting to see if he can build on this and improve as the season progresses.
He will be hoping to help Rangers close the gap with Celtic. The Hoops are currently seven points clear at the top but Rangers have a game in hand.
Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ianis Hagi’s display against Hibernian and here are the tweets from earlier.
