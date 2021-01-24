Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi’s display vs Ross County

Rangers picked up a 5-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership yesterday and Steven Gerrard’s side are now 23 points clear at the top of the table.

Ryan Kent, Filip Helander, Joe Aribo, Ryan Jack and Connor Goldson scored to give the home side a thumping win.





However, the fans were particularly impressed with the display of midfielder Ianis Hagi.

The 22-year-old playmaker was lively throughout the game and he was a constant threat to the County defence.

The midfielder managed to create a goal for his teammates yesterday and he was arguably the best player on the pitch. His assist for Ryan Jack’s goal was one of the standout moments of the match.

Hagi could have scored himself but he was denied by the post.

The youngster still has a lot of room for improvement but he continues to impress every week and the fans will be hoping that he can fulfil his potential at Ibrox in the coming seasons.

The Romanian has been highly impressive this season and he has three goals and nine assists to his name in just 14 league starts so far. Hagi has been his side’s main source of creativity alongside Ryan Kent this season.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Hagi’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Ianis Hagi again with a superb performance 👏👏👏👏 — Alex (@alegil2101) January 23, 2021

Im sorry but hagi has been fantastic today! — Laura 💙 (@Ljt10x) January 23, 2021

My love for Ianis Hagi grows game by game, gets booted up and down the park by the cloggers in our league and just gets up and gets on. 👏🏻 and as for Steven Davies 😍 class as per! — Ally Stewart (@AllyStewart1989) January 23, 2021

Hagi has been fantastic at working back today. Similarly, Morelos not on the scoresheet but with perhaps his best team performance in a long time. — West End Bluenose (@WestEndBluenose) January 23, 2021