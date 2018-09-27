Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Glenn Middleton’s display

Rangers fans react to Glenn Middleton’s display

27 September, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers picked up a 4-0 win over Ayr United in the Quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup last night.

The Scottish giants will now face Aberdeen in the semi finals of the competition later this season.

Goals from Nikola Katic, Glenn Middleton and Alfredo Morelos sealed a fine win for Steven Gerrard’s men at home.

The fans seemed quite impressed with their side’s performance against Ayr United. Glenn Middleton’s display caught a lot of attention as well.

The 18-year-old winger produced a superb performance and scored a brace for his side.

If he can keep performing at this level, it won’t be too long before he is starting for Rangers on a weekly basis.

It will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard uses him for the league games now.

Middleton scored in either half and he had a hand in all four goals. He did well to win the corner that resulted in Katic’s goal and his delivery found Morelos for the fourth goal.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to his display.

 

Jordan Pickford signs long term deal, Everton fans react
Manchester City close to agreeing new deal for Foden

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com