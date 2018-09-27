Rangers fans react to Glenn Middleton’s display

Rangers picked up a 4-0 win over Ayr United in the Quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup last night.
The Scottish giants will now face Aberdeen in the semi finals of the competition later this season.
Goals from Nikola Katic, Glenn Middleton and Alfredo Morelos sealed a fine win for Steven Gerrard’s men at home.
The fans seemed quite impressed with their side’s performance against Ayr United. Glenn Middleton’s display caught a lot of attention as well.
The 18-year-old winger produced a superb performance and scored a brace for his side.
If he can keep performing at this level, it won’t be too long before he is starting for Rangers on a weekly basis.
It will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard uses him for the league games now.
Middleton scored in either half and he had a hand in all four goals. He did well to win the corner that resulted in Katic’s goal and his delivery found Morelos for the fourth goal.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to his display.
Good lad. Keep going. 🔴⚪🔵
— Martetti (@martetti) September 26, 2018
Amazing 👏
— Rangers news (@Rang1872_) September 26, 2018
Outstanding again tonight. He is only going to get better and better
— Esports Heisenberg0705 (@heisenberg0705) September 26, 2018
Great talent and he’s one of our own 💙⚽️❤️🐻
— The Bas (@BASSYBJK) September 27, 2018
Absolute brilliant performance from the guys watp
— Stephen Lauder (@stephlaudglw79) September 27, 2018
This lad is going to the top with us. Get him tied to as long a contract as is possible.
— RickG (@SirRickG) September 27, 2018
Sign him for life! Break the bank for this boy!
— Emma K Q 🏴🇬🇧 (@EKQuinny02) September 26, 2018
Can’t understand why Norwich would let him go. But their loss is most definitely our gain. Fantastic young player. Put him up against lustig in December and he’ll tear him apart
— Dave (@davehf10) September 27, 2018