Rangers fans react to Glen Kamara’s display vs Hibs

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last night.
Daniel Candeias’ first-half strike was cancelled out by Florian Kamberi’s 76th-minute goal.
The draw will be a huge blow to Rangers’ title hopes this season. The Ibrox outfit were already eight points behind bitter rivals Celtic and now the Hoops can go ten points clear at the top of the table if they win their game in hand.
Steven Gerrard will not be too happy with his side’s performance out there.
Rangers were solid throughout the game but their lack of creativity is concerning. There are no real creators in the side and the likes of Grezda, Arfield etc. have failed to deliver consistently.
Attacking midfield is one area where Rangers need to reinforce properly during the summer.
Despite the draw, the fans seemed quite impressed with Glen Kamara’s display last night.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Rangers midfielder’s performance and here are some of the fan reactions.
Stupid points drapped again after bossing they junkie bastards. Same story aw season….
Mental how Kamara is the best player in Scotland since Barry Ferguson retired….
Forever and ever 💙🇬🇧
— Scott Smith (@smudger133) March 8, 2019
Not clinical enough, for all of Kent’s ability and Candeias’ work rate, neither of them can play a killer pass and Morelos needs two or three chances to find his range. Very frustrating. Kamara, again was excellent.
— Wilson (@KennyWil5on) March 8, 2019
And Glen Kamara continues to impress 👏👏👏
— Wow+Flutter (@Wow_Flutter) March 8, 2019
Thought Jack was brilliant tonight. Kamara was excellent as well and very creative. Midfield looks the part.
— Insufficient Evidence (@FRANNY1314) March 8, 2019
Two good players, but ultimately not good enough. Kamara the only one of the three who should be starting in there next season, looks a class act. Needs better beside him but, real quality.
— Ian Smith (@IJSmith86) March 8, 2019
Time to start planning for next season.
That means no Kent, Worrall and probably Alfie.
Also means Murphy, Katic, Docherty & Jordan Jones may get their chance.
Kamara is a star. Despite playing well, we are naive & inept.
Handed Celtic the title tonight.
— HemoJax (@RedBrickz26) March 8, 2019
Completely agree.
Great first half but we don’t have the calibre of player to make that 1-0 a 3-0 at half time.
2nd half there’s a question mark over the manager. Their goal was coming for 5/10 mins & we never addressed it.
Ref was poo poo.
Kamara was the real positive.
— Stuart Esplin (@StuartEsplin) March 8, 2019
Big players? We have Davis, Defoe and Dorrans on our books 🤔🙈 still been average sadly!! Look at kamara – 50k, and he is now our second best player behind Morelos imo. We need to give these guys a chance
— Craig (@craig10g) March 8, 2019