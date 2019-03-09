Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Glen Kamara’s display vs Hibs

9 March, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last night.

Daniel Candeias’ first-half strike was cancelled out by Florian Kamberi’s 76th-minute goal.

The draw will be a huge blow to Rangers’ title hopes this season. The Ibrox outfit were already eight points behind bitter rivals Celtic and now the Hoops can go ten points clear at the top of the table if they win their game in hand.

Steven Gerrard will not be too happy with his side’s performance out there.

Rangers were solid throughout the game but their lack of creativity is concerning. There are no real creators in the side and the likes of Grezda, Arfield etc. have failed to deliver consistently.

Attacking midfield is one area where Rangers need to reinforce properly during the summer.

Despite the draw, the fans seemed quite impressed with Glen Kamara’s display last night.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Rangers midfielder’s performance and here are some of the fan reactions.

