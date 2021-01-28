Rangers fans react to Glen Kamara’s display vs Hibernian

Rangers picked up a 1-0 win away from home to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last night and Steven Gerrard will be relieved to have come away with the three points from a tricky away venue.

Hibs did their best to make life difficult for the league leaders but the Ibrox outfit managed to grind out all three points in the end.





Alfredo Morelos scored the only goal of the game early in the second half and he could easily have added a few more.

The Colombian striker missed a couple of sitters for Rangers and he will be relieved that his missed chances did not cost the team in the end.

Despite the winning goal from Morelos, the performance of Glen Kamara caught the attention of the fans.

The 25-year-old midfielder was outstanding against Hibs and he dominated the centre of the park with his powerful display.

Kamara helped Rangers control the tempo of the game and shield the back four.

The midfielder has had his fair share of criticism this season but he managed to step up and deliver a top-class performance last night.

Here is what Rangers fans had to say about his display after the game.

I’m very much enjoying Glen Kamara and his lovely feet this evening. — adamski152 (@adamski152) January 27, 2021

Glen Kamara is a talent, been class⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gIXIPagZdW — 🇬🇧 WATP.com 🇬🇧 (@WATP_com) January 27, 2021

I can’t explain how much I love glen kamara pic.twitter.com/3nABjJzgwE — Charlie 🐥 (@Charlie1872_) January 27, 2021

Glen Kamara is the best midfielder in the world FACT — Paul D (@Dav87Paul) January 27, 2021

Glen Kamara man of the match absolute outstanding performance from him tonight — Ian Mac (@iMac_1991) January 27, 2021

Glen Kamara is the best player in Scotland and that is all. — Lee Inglis (@leeinglis95) January 27, 2021