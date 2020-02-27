Rangers fans react to George Edmundson’s display vs Braga

Rangers picked up a morale-boosting win over Braga in the Europa League last night.
A second-half goal from Ryan Kent ensured Rangers’ place in the next round of the competition.
The Scottish giants could have scored more goals but Ianis Hagi missed a penalty for the away side.
Rangers produced a defensive masterclass and Gerrard will be very impressed with the performance of his players.
Goldson and Edmundson were rock solid at the back and McGregor produced an inspiring display in between the posts as well.
Gerrard will be particularly impressed with George Edmundson’s composed display at the back. The 22-year-old Rangers defender was thrown in at the deep end but he managed to deliver when his team needed it.
Some of the Rangers fans are very impressed with the defender’s performance from last night as well and they have taken to Twitter to share their opinions.
Here are some of the tweets from earlier.
Edmundson will be delighted with the love the fans have showered on him and he will be looking to work harder and improve.
This is a good opportunity for him to build on this performance and cement his place in the starting lineup this season.