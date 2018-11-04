Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda’s display vs St Mirren

4 November, 2018


Rangers picked up a 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Goals from Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias sealed the win for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game and the players. It seems that the Ibrox faithful weren’t too impressed with Eros Grezda.

The 23-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in Scotland so far and he was quite unimpressive yesterday.

Recently, Gary McAllister said that the player is looking sharp in training but he is yet to demonstrate that in the games.

It will be interesting to see if he can improve on this performance and hold down a regular starting berth at Rangers. The Scottish side could use some extra creativity and if Grezda manages to regain his confidence and form, it will be a massive boost for Rangers.

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the winger’s display against St Mirren yesterday.

 

