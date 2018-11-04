Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda’s display vs St Mirren

Rangers picked up a 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias sealed the win for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game and the players. It seems that the Ibrox faithful weren’t too impressed with Eros Grezda.
The 23-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in Scotland so far and he was quite unimpressive yesterday.
Recently, Gary McAllister said that the player is looking sharp in training but he is yet to demonstrate that in the games.
It will be interesting to see if he can improve on this performance and hold down a regular starting berth at Rangers. The Scottish side could use some extra creativity and if Grezda manages to regain his confidence and form, it will be a massive boost for Rangers.
Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the winger’s display against St Mirren yesterday.
Eros grezda shite, James tavernier not a rangers captain, Kent hiding , arfield useless, how were still in this I don’t know🤣🇬🇧
— Jason Lamont (@jasonlamont72) November 3, 2018
Pretty shocking performance from Rangers’ *checks notes* £2million signing Eros Grezda.
— Russell (@russabercrombie) November 3, 2018
Thought Pena was bad… step forward Eros Grezda
— nci (@BertVanLingen1) November 3, 2018
By frustrating he means pish
— 1877col (@bigcol1877) November 4, 2018
End of the day it’s about the result and we won but for me Worrall and Grezda were shocking!
— Greig Hamill (@GreigHamill) November 3, 2018
Grezda quite possibly could be a worser signing that sadiq if that’s all he has to offer STEP UP FFS Rangers !!
— stevenwilcox (@stevenwilcox72) November 3, 2018