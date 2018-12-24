Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda’s display vs St. Johnstone

24 December, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers picked up a 2-1 win over St. Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.

Alfredo Morelos struck a second half brace to secure the points for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Kennedy gave the home side the lead on the 45th minute and Morelos equalised halfway through the second half. The Colombian netted the winner two minutes from time.

Despite the win, it was a poor performance from the Ibrox giants and Steven Gerrard expressed his disappointment during his post match presser as well.

The fans won’t be too happy with the display either and they took to Twitter to voice their disappointment over Eros Grezda’s performance.

The summer signing has been inconsistent so far and he failed to shine last night.

Grezda was ineffective and he was taken off at half time. Gerrard had to bring on Middleton to add more sharpness to his attack.

Here are some of the reactions to Eros Grezda’s performance from last night.

