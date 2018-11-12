Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda’s display against Motherwell

Rangers picked up a stunning 7-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.
Steven Gerrard’s side are now two points behind league leaders Celtic and the former Liverpool man will be delighted with how his side have reacted to the midweek defeat.
The fans will be pleased with the performance as well. Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Eros Grezda’s display against Motherwell.
The Albanian was one of the best players on the pitch and he managed to score a brace for his side.
Grezda has had a tough start to life in Scotland. Lack of confidence and match fitness has affected his performances so far but the winger will be hoping to build on this Motherwell display now.
The summer signing has been criticised a lot so far but he has shown what he can do for the side. Gerrard will be hoping for more of the same from the player in the coming months.
Here are some of the best reactions to Grezda’s performance.
I think the opposition are going to be absolutely terrified of Eros Grezda.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) November 11, 2018
Brilliant performance and top quality goals from @scottyarf @Glenn_M22 @morelos2106 @Eros_Grezda & our pen King captain @James_Tavernier 🔴⚪🔵 #allaboutTheRangers pic.twitter.com/pBR96mMnIW
— ℛᴀɴɢᴇʀs ℬᴇᴀʀ® (@TheRangersBear) November 12, 2018
Awesome today from Eros Grezda as he continues his recovery from injury. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/C8wAt14OYy
— BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) November 11, 2018
Delighted for Eros Grezda , looked really good today hopefully he can kick on now 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/gpNOqR3jfc
— 🇬🇧Rab🇬🇧 (@robertmcnaught) November 11, 2018
Looks like Eros Grezda is starting to show us what he’s all about.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) November 11, 2018
Excellent performance and a very good result. Eros Grezda appears to have arrived in that second-half. An unrecognisable player to anything we’ve seen so far. Middleton too has shown he’s capable of stepping in and contributing.
— Andy McKellar (@AMcKellar89) November 11, 2018
There … there it is , the performance we have been wanting in terms of goals and assists . Well played Eros Grezda
— Ricky Menzies (@rickymenzies23) November 11, 2018