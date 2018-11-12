Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda’s display against Motherwell

12 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers picked up a stunning 7-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend.

Steven Gerrard’s side are now two points behind league leaders Celtic and the former Liverpool man will be delighted with how his side have reacted to the midweek defeat.

The fans will be pleased with the performance as well. Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Eros Grezda’s display against Motherwell.

The Albanian was one of the best players on the pitch and he managed to score a brace for his side.

Grezda has had a tough start to life in Scotland. Lack of confidence and match fitness has affected his performances so far but the winger will be hoping to build on this Motherwell display now.

The summer signing has been criticised a lot so far but he has shown what he can do for the side. Gerrard will be hoping for more of the same from the player in the coming months.

Here are some of the best reactions to Grezda’s performance.

 

