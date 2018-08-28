Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda transfer link

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly close to landing Eros Grezda before the end of this week as Steven Gerrard is keen to make some late additions to his squad.

Gerrard has signed 12 players for the Ibrox club this summer already, but he is looking for one or two more additions before Friday. According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Gers are set to complete a £2 million swoop from their Europa League opponents Osijek for the international winger.

Signing a winger has become a priority for the Rangers boss who will be without Jamie Murphy for the rest of the season.

According to the Evening Times, the player has already arrived at Glasgow for his medical, and the move could be finalised before Friday’s deadline.

He has been capped six times by Albania. He scored eight goals and provided three assists for Osijek in 37 appearances last season.

Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about Grezda’s potential move to the Ibrox club. Here are some of the best tweets:

