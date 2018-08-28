Rangers fans react to Eros Grezda transfer link

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly close to landing Eros Grezda before the end of this week as Steven Gerrard is keen to make some late additions to his squad.
Gerrard has signed 12 players for the Ibrox club this summer already, but he is looking for one or two more additions before Friday. According to reports from The Scottish Sun, the Gers are set to complete a £2 million swoop from their Europa League opponents Osijek for the international winger.
Signing a winger has become a priority for the Rangers boss who will be without Jamie Murphy for the rest of the season.
According to the Evening Times, the player has already arrived at Glasgow for his medical, and the move could be finalised before Friday’s deadline.
He has been capped six times by Albania. He scored eight goals and provided three assists for Osijek in 37 appearances last season.
Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction about Grezda’s potential move to the Ibrox club. Here are some of the best tweets:
Grezda will be an excellent signing. Was absolutely brilliant against. Could bang them in for fun in Scotland.
🎣
— Tommy (@Togsyboy) August 28, 2018
Around 2.7m for the lad Grezda. Quite the outlay. Gerrard and Allen must be 100% sure on this!
— Gregco (@Gregco_) August 27, 2018
Eros Grezda would be an interesting get for Rangers. Not consistent but when he’s on, he is unstoppable. If Gerrard can harness his talent, then he’ll be a big player.
— Richard Wilson (@timomouse) August 26, 2018
With Murphy being out for the year we need a bit of cover in the wide areas. The 2 we have brought in from the Croatian league so far have been great. Hopefully Grezda will hit the ground running as well
— Graham Wilson (@Wilson5494) August 28, 2018
Outstanding piece of business when done. Like prime Ribbery
— BrownBrogues (@BrownBorgues) August 27, 2018