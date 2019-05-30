Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Eamonn Brophy transfer link

Rangers fans react to Eamonn Brophy transfer link

30 May, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to bring Eamonn Brophy to Ibrox during the summer transfer window.

Many Gers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out this week that the Ibrox club are eyeing a move for Brophy this summer.

TEAMtalk reported recently that the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to sign Brophy who is seen as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

The Gers are expected to face competition from Championship duo – Leeds and Derby – both are reportedly interested in the Kilmarnock striker who is celebrating his first call-up to the Scotland squad this week.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for Kilmarnock in which he scored 11 times in the Scottish Premiership.

The reports have divided some of the Rangers fans on social media. While many feel that he would be a good addition to the squad, there are also some who are underwhelmed by the links.

Here are some of the best reactions from Rangers fans on Twitter:

Report: Newcastle ready to break transfer record for Joelinton
Aston Villa fans react to Neal Maupay transfer link

About The Author

johnblake