Rangers fans react to Eamonn Brophy transfer link

Glasgow Rangers are reportedly keen to bring Eamonn Brophy to Ibrox during the summer transfer window.
Many Gers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out this week that the Ibrox club are eyeing a move for Brophy this summer.
TEAMtalk reported recently that the Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to sign Brophy who is seen as a potential replacement for Alfredo Morelos.
The Gers are expected to face competition from Championship duo – Leeds and Derby – both are reportedly interested in the Kilmarnock striker who is celebrating his first call-up to the Scotland squad this week.
The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season for Kilmarnock in which he scored 11 times in the Scottish Premiership.
The reports have divided some of the Rangers fans on social media. While many feel that he would be a good addition to the squad, there are also some who are underwhelmed by the links.
Here are some of the best reactions from Rangers fans on Twitter:
Hope not…
— Reece (@reeceferguson72) May 28, 2019
I’d take him
— Mega Mike (@KickboxerMike87) May 29, 2019
He’s a cracking player
— Philip Ewan McGregor 🇬🇧 (@ArfieldCartel) May 28, 2019
Hope not.
— Alan Murdoch (@alanmurdoch70) May 28, 2019
I don’t think Brophy would be a bad signing for Rangers, NOT as a replacement for Morelos but a replacement for Lafferty. He’d definitely give more than he has that’s for sure
— Craig Smith (@csljm84) May 28, 2019
Brophy would be a good signing. Lad is a good player
— ClownShoesWrongFeet🤓 (@scottkerr12) May 28, 2019