Rangers fans react to Dominic Solanke's goal vs Denmark

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scored an outstanding goal against Denmark last night.

The England U21 international helped his side win 5-1 and his outrageous piece of skill attracted a lot of attention, especially from the Rangers fans.

The Ibrox faithful clearly admire the talented young striker and they took to Twitter to urge the club to sign him after his performance last night.

Solanke has not played too often at Liverpool and he needs a loan move in order to continue his development as a player. A move to Rangers in January could prove to be beneficial.

Rangers are in need of some attacking depth as well and Solanke would be a handy option for Steven Gerrard’s side.

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish side make a move for the former Chelsea man when the transfer window reopens.

Here are some of the best reaction to Solanke’s goal from the Rangers fans earlier.

