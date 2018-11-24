Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react to Dominic Solanke transfer link

24 November, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has assured the Gers fans that the Ibrox club are actively looking to sign players in the January transfer window.

Bolstering the attacking department would be one of Gerrard’s top priorities. The Gers were heavily linked with a move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window, and the youngster could be on his way to Ibrox in January.

According to reports from TalkSPORT, Solanke will join Rangers in January from Liverpool on loan while Umar Sadiq will return to AS Roma.

With Liverpool boasting some world class attacking players, young Solanke has found game time hard to come by. He has made just one appearance so far this season for Liverpool, but has impressed for England’s Under-21 side.

The resurgence of Daniel Sturridge under Jurgen Klopp this season has seen Solanke struggling for games, and a loan move away from the club should be beneficial for him.

Some Rangers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

