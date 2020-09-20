Rangers fans react to Connor Goldson display vs Hibernian

Rangers were held to a 2-2 draw against Hibernian earlier today.

The Scottish giants will be disappointed with their performance in a game they should have won.





Drey Wright did well to give the home side the lead on the 22nd minute but Alfredo Morelos scored the equaliser halfway through the game. Scott Arfield’s 57th-minute goal seemed like it could be the winner but a poor defensive showing allowed Hibernian to draw level on the 71st minute.

Gerrard will be demanding more from his players in the coming weeks. Rangers have been solid at the back so far this season but today’s display at the back was below par and the player will be expected to bounce back with a good result in their next game.

Connor Goldson put in a mediocre display at the back and the fans seem quite disappointed with his performance. The 27-year-old played a key role in both Hibs goals.

Rangers will be hoping to beat Celtic to the title this season and they will have to do better if they want to win the league.

Some of the Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender and here is what they had to say.

Goldson is useless — Douglas Park (@nachoman18721) September 20, 2020

What is Goldson doing🤷🏻‍♂️ — Murray johnston 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MurrayJohnston8) September 20, 2020

🚨Goldson overplaying cost us the 3 points clear the ball up the pitch put it out for a thrown in 3pts in the bag🙊🚨 pic.twitter.com/4XiiQmwNNh — Gerrard🇬🇧Loyal👏😎 (@GaryGra04735164) September 20, 2020

Goldson needs dropped🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — jordanphilbin (@jordanphilbin72) September 20, 2020

Ignore the fact it was offside, goldson back to last seasons performances — Stu (@boag22) September 20, 2020

Goldson is a bombscare man — True Blues Loyal®️™️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TrueBluesLoyal) September 20, 2020