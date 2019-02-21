Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic’s display against Kilmarnock

Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic’s display against Kilmarnock

21 February, 2019


Rangers picked up a stunning 5-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup last night.

Alfredo Morelos showcased his devastating form as the Colombian swept Killie aside all by himself. The controversial Rangers ace score four goals in the win.

Andy Halliday scored the only other goal of the game for Steven Gerrard’s side.

The former Liverpool man will be delighted with his side’s response against Kilmarnock. Rangers needed a win after the stalemate against St Johnstone. The fans were looking for a reaction and they will be pleased with the result.

The Rangers players were quite impressive on the whole but there were a couple of disappointing performances. The fans were not too pleased with Borna Barisic’s display yesterday.

Barisic will have to work harder if he wants to hold down a starting berth going forward.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s showing and here are some of the fan reactions.

