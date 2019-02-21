Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic’s display against Kilmarnock

Rangers picked up a stunning 5-0 win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup last night.
Alfredo Morelos showcased his devastating form as the Colombian swept Killie aside all by himself. The controversial Rangers ace score four goals in the win.
Andy Halliday scored the only other goal of the game for Steven Gerrard’s side.
The former Liverpool man will be delighted with his side’s response against Kilmarnock. Rangers needed a win after the stalemate against St Johnstone. The fans were looking for a reaction and they will be pleased with the result.
The Rangers players were quite impressive on the whole but there were a couple of disappointing performances. The fans were not too pleased with Borna Barisic’s display yesterday.
Barisic will have to work harder if he wants to hold down a starting berth going forward.
They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s showing and here are some of the fan reactions.
Very good performance from Kamara, composed throughout. Much better from Candeias tonight. Barisic needs a spell on the bench…
— Ross (@roskorfc) February 20, 2019
Barisic is still honking. Will tweet about every week until he puts in a half decent performance.
Thanks.
— Greg Bruce (@GregBrucex) February 20, 2019
Every time he comes on, he shows why he should start over barisic.
Barisic has been absolute dug meat for weeks, bring in halliday.
— Kieran (@kieranmcl96) February 20, 2019
Not sure what’s happened to Barisic but he definitely isn’t the same player we signed in the summer looks short in confidence at the moment not sure why 🤷♂️
— Barry (@bkerr72) February 20, 2019
Agreed, no argument that he has more talent than Halliday but we’ve lost the guy who we signed at the start of the season. Halliday for me until barisic grows a set again
— Kieran (@kieranmcl96) February 20, 2019
Going forward I hope there are no more changes to the starting line up excluding the keeper. Barisic frustrates me. He has no confidence & crosses mostly go to the first man but I’ll give him time. Good win tonight. Keep it going!!🔴⚪️🔵#WATP
— David (@onlyshowintown) February 20, 2019