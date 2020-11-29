Rangers fans react to Borna Barisic display vs Falkirk

By
Sai
-

Rangers picked up a 4-0 win over Falkirk in the Betfred Cup earlier today.

The Scottish giants have now secured their place in the Quarterfinals of the competition.


Jermain Defoe scored the opening goal of the game for Rangers on the 6th minute and the likes of Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic made it 3-0 to the away side before half time.

Rangers wrapped up the scoring five minutes into the second half when captain James Tavernier scored the fourth goal of the game.

Steven Gerrard will be thoroughly impressed with his team’s performance here and Rangers continue their impressive start to the season on all fronts.

They are leading the Scottish Premiership and they have done well in the Europa League as well.

The fans will be particularly impressed with the display from Croatian defender Borna Barisic, who managed to score a fantastic goal and then delivered an immaculate corner that led to Calvin Bassey’s goal.

The Croatian was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch.

Rangers were firm favourites players heading into this game and their players have managed to step up and deliver.

Meanwhile, Celtic crashed out of the Betfred Cup earlier today with the defeat against Ross County and Rangers will now fancy their chances of going all the way in the competition this year.

Here is what the Rangers fans had to say about Borna Barisic’s performance against Falkirk today.