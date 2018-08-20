Rangers fans react to Andy Halliday’s performance against Kilmarnock

Rangers managed to beat Kilmarnock in the last game and Alfredo Morelos wasn’t the only player who impressed.
The Colombian was the match winner with his sensational hat-trick but the Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday put on a superb show as well.
The Rangers fans took to Twitter to shower praise on the 26-year-old after the game.
Halliday was expected to leave the club this summer but Gerrard revealed earlier this month that the 26-year-old has been superb for him. Apparently, the Rangers boss heard negative things about the player when he arrived but Halliday has proven himself so far.
The versatile midfielder has been quite impressive in his last two appearances and he will be looking to build on that and secure a regular berth in the starting lineup. Halliday can operate as a left back as well and he should prove to be a useful squad option this season.
Halliday will also be delighted with how the Rangers fans have reacted to his performance over the last two weeks.
Here is what the Rangers fans tweeted about the midfielder earlier:
Andy Halliday merited his start today stop moaning, outstanding Thursday night, go on ya staunch wee bastard same again
— Scott Dunn (@ScottD1872_) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday today has been brilliant
— Thelionbrand (@thelionbrand) August 19, 2018
Just back from Kilmarnock . Love this photo of Andy Halliday applauding the fans after his magnificent performance. Wish I could have met the wankers who were slagging him pre match in the Park Hotel . Loves the club , gives his all thankfully SG realises he’s part of the squad. pic.twitter.com/2CZArHXVZe
— Jeff Winter (@WinterJeff) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday today was different class and put a shift in 🙌🏻🙌🏻⚽️⚽️
— Derek Robinson (@Rydel06) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday deserves enormous credit for his performances the past 2 games. Top drawer lad 👏
— Craig Warnock (@WombleRFC) August 19, 2018
El Buffalo gets Man of the Match for his goals but what a performance from Andy Halliday 👏🏻
— Graeme Findlay (@FindlayGraeme) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday putting in another real decent shift today.
— Kevin Wakeham (@KWRFC1995) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday, class today.
Delighted for him, hopefully more of the same to come 🇬🇧
— Jimmy Bell (@JimmyBellGSTQ) August 19, 2018
Andy Halliday class again
— Mitchell Barclay (@Mitchellb48) August 19, 2018
Unpopular opinion but Andy Halliday is a dream to have in a team. Left back left mid centre mid, and always do a job. Weird the amount of stick he gets
— Andrew Munro (@AndyMunro19) August 19, 2018