Rangers fans react to Andy Halliday’s performance against Kilmarnock

20 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Rangers managed to beat Kilmarnock in the last game and Alfredo Morelos wasn’t the only player who impressed.

The Colombian was the match winner with his sensational hat-trick but the Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday put on a superb show as well.

The Rangers fans took to Twitter to shower praise on the 26-year-old after the game.

Halliday was expected to leave the club this summer but Gerrard revealed earlier this month that the 26-year-old has been superb for him. Apparently, the Rangers boss heard negative things about the player when he arrived but Halliday has proven himself so far.

The versatile midfielder has been quite impressive in his last two appearances and he will be looking to build on that and secure a regular berth in the starting lineup. Halliday can operate as a left back as well and he should prove to be a useful squad option this season.

Halliday will also be delighted with how the Rangers fans have reacted to his performance over the last two weeks.

Here is what the Rangers fans tweeted about the midfielder earlier:

 

