Rangers fans react to Andy Halliday’s display vs Kilmarnock

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership earlier today.

Substitute Conor McAleny scored for the visitors in the first half and Steven Gerrard’s men got back into the game through Alfredo Morelos’ second half strike.

Rangers have dropped quite a few points in the recent weeks and Gerrard won’t be too pleased with another draw here.

The Ibrox outfit are all but out of the title race and they will need to start looking at next season now.

There were a few poor displays for the home side today but Andy Halliday’s showing left the Rangers fans frustrated in particular.

The midfielder produced a series of poor set pieces and was lacklustre throughout the game. He played as a defender but he was beaten far too easily too often.

He will know that he has to improve on this if he wants to play regularly.

Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Halliday’s display today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

