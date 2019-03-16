Rangers fans react to Andy Halliday’s display vs Kilmarnock

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership earlier today.
Substitute Conor McAleny scored for the visitors in the first half and Steven Gerrard’s men got back into the game through Alfredo Morelos’ second half strike.
Rangers have dropped quite a few points in the recent weeks and Gerrard won’t be too pleased with another draw here.
The Ibrox outfit are all but out of the title race and they will need to start looking at next season now.
There were a few poor displays for the home side today but Andy Halliday’s showing left the Rangers fans frustrated in particular.
The midfielder produced a series of poor set pieces and was lacklustre throughout the game. He played as a defender but he was beaten far too easily too often.
He will know that he has to improve on this if he wants to play regularly.
Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Halliday’s display today and here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Tav, Halliday both just not up to it. More urgency in the second half with the changes – need to play with 2 up front to help Morelos.
— Petrocelli (@caltat) March 16, 2019
Andy Halliday, you are a disgrace to the football club. 😎, your the first to shake hands, first to have a gab, first to hide, yet you speak that you know what Rangers are all about.
By the way, how about not being friends with the dirty cunts trying to destroy you utter prick.
— Super Rangers (@Johnbla06468381) March 16, 2019
No. Arfield is the only attack minded midfielder we have. Jack, Kamara, McCrorie, Coulibaly, Halliday and Davis are all defensive types (in my eyes) and I don’t see Dorrans featuring at all this season
A number 10 attacker was needed and we’ve failed to bring one in
— Revan 🏴 (@Revanite72) March 16, 2019
McGregor – decent
Halliday – done 4/5 times in first half.
Goldson – Shite.
Katic – reason he’s not in the team
Tav – duno
Kamara – good player in a team of mongos bar Davis
Davis – Best player on park
Kent – A fast Ejaria
Morelos – Scored
Candeias – Play Grezda
— Ally… (@Allyy93_) March 16, 2019
It doesn’t take till March to see what players u can trust mate the whole Halliday barisic scenario should have been cleared up weeks ago
— jp (@john_p72) March 16, 2019
Don’t know why Lee Wallace can’t get in the team. Barasic and Halliday are awful at left back.
— Aye Ready 🔴 ⚪️ 💙 (@_supermav_) March 16, 2019