Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos winning Player of the Month

18 October, 2019 General Football News, Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has emerged as the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month for September, while manager Steven Gerrard won the Manager of the Month prize.

The Colombia international has hit the ground running this season, helping the Ibrox outfit to the top of the league table with five goals in eight games.

Morelos bagged three goals in September and is on course to win another golden boot after finishing last season with 18 goals in 30 league games.

Some Rangers fans don’t agree with the SPFL’s decision to hand the 23-year-old the POTM award, though, as they reckon his teammate Jermaine Defoe should have won it instead.

The English striker currently leads the goalscoring charts with nine goals in seven games – surpassing the eight goals he scored in 17 league appearances last term.

Here is how some Rangers fans reacted to Morelos winning the award on Twitter:

While Defoe currently has more goals than Morelos, it should be noted that the 37-year-old also scored thrice in September.

It was definitely a close call given how impressive the veteran striker has been this term, and having the duo firing on all cylinders will definitely boost Rangers’ chances of beating Celtic to the title this season.

