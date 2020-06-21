Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’ post on Twitter

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-
Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos turned 24 today, and the Ibrox club gave him a deserved shout-out on Twitter:

The Colombian replied, expressing his gratitude to the club:


While that shouldn’t mean much, some Rangers fans actually feel it could be Morelos saying his goodbyes, reacting thus to the post on Twitter:

The striker has spent three seasons at Ibrox since arriving from HJK Helsinki, and has been linked with an exit ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leicester City, Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are all reportedly keeping tabs on Morelos, and it’s not surprising that he is a wanted man in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old has scored 77 goals in 137 appearances for Rangers and has gotten what it takes to improve a lot of English top-flight sides.

Morelos himself has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, and a move could be on the cards this summer.

Rangers could finally be open to cashing in on their £1 million signing due to the financial fears sparked by the Covid-19 crisis, and he won’t be short of suitors across Europe’s biggest leagues.