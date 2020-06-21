Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’ post on Twitter

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos turned 24 today, and the Ibrox club gave him a deserved shout-out on Twitter:

The Colombian replied, expressing his gratitude to the club:





thank you very much rangers for everything 💙💙💙 https://t.co/BMlLeqQZsp — Alfredo Morelos (@morelos2106) June 21, 2020

While that shouldn’t mean much, some Rangers fans actually feel it could be Morelos saying his goodbyes, reacting thus to the post on Twitter:

Why do a feel like this is a goodbye 😭 — BrandonStewart (@Brandonns72) June 21, 2020

We love you bro. Please stay for 55 😃💙 pic.twitter.com/liHHYjv7G4 — Big G 🇬🇧 (@RFCGW) June 21, 2020

That's what I was thinking 2 🤔😲🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Tracey Stewart (@TraceyS56985655) June 21, 2020

Thought the same hope not but now looks likely — james harrison (@jameshrfc) June 21, 2020

It does look like it, hope not. — Simon Allan (@heesh15) June 21, 2020

Exactly what I was thinking — Stuart gillies (@jheed4) June 21, 2020

Why does this sound like goodbye 😭😭 — Ryan (@Ryan_Dryburgh16) June 21, 2020

never leave💙 — Hannah Firman (@hannahfirman_30) June 21, 2020

Greeting mate love you don’t let us doon😭❤️ — Div (@_DC72) June 21, 2020

Love you buf, please don’t leave x — Euan Anderson (@euanandersonn) June 21, 2020

Hope this isn’t goodbye wee man. 💙 — Jimbo. (@RangersBear55) June 21, 2020

The striker has spent three seasons at Ibrox since arriving from HJK Helsinki, and has been linked with an exit ahead of the summer transfer window.

Leicester City, Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are all reportedly keeping tabs on Morelos, and it’s not surprising that he is a wanted man in the English Premier League.

The 24-year-old has scored 77 goals in 137 appearances for Rangers and has gotten what it takes to improve a lot of English top-flight sides.

Morelos himself has admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League, and a move could be on the cards this summer.

Rangers could finally be open to cashing in on their £1 million signing due to the financial fears sparked by the Covid-19 crisis, and he won’t be short of suitors across Europe’s biggest leagues.