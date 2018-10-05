Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos’ display vs Rapid Vienna

Rangers picked up a sensational home win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League last night.
The Scottish giants did well to come back from 1-0 down to win 3-1 in the end. The win puts Rangers on top of their group and Gerrard will be looking to make it to the knockout stages of the competition now.
Berisha had put the away side ahead on the 42nd minute but Alfredo Morelos found the leveler almost immediately.
A late penalty from James Tavernier gave the home side a valuable lead and Rangers found the net once again deep into added time through Alfredo Morelos.
The Colombian seemed unplayable at times and his manager was delighted with his performance. Steven Gerrard lavished praise on the young forward after his match winning display.
“Alfredo was excellent, a handful all night,” said Gerrard. “Out of possession, he ran his socks off. He was a great focal point for us.
The Rangers fans were impressed with his attitude and performance as well. Morelos has been in red hot form this season and the Ibrox faithful will be hoping that he can continue to perform at a high level throughout the season.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans.
Love you @morelos2106 💙🇨🇴🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/H4DnFvMuhL
— Morelos Cartel 🇬🇧 (@Alfredo1690) October 4, 2018
Best striker in Scotland
— ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) October 4, 2018
Morelos lighting up Ibrox, disco lights lighting up Celtic Park ❤⚪💙
— Paula (@MrsWh1ppy) October 4, 2018
Morelos is a crucial stiker for the club at the age of 22 hes a natural goal scorer All he needs to do is show some maturity and understanding of the game e.g when to pass or shoot or even link up the play when he gets in a good position other than that he has bags of potential
— bourbonfreeman (@yerauldda62) October 4, 2018
Different gravy
— James Cook (@JamieCook14) October 4, 2018
Too good
— Sam (@samjsneddon1872) October 4, 2018
Class💙
— Lewis Elliot (@RealLewisFC) October 4, 2018
Atmosphere superb. Excellent 2nd half. Kent MOTM for me, Morelos done the business…We are Rangers 🔴⚪🔵🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ePiz9TEZXD
— Kirstie Thomson (@KirstieAThomson) October 4, 2018