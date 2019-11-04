Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League Rangers fans react as Steven Gerrard comments on Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored twice as the Ibrox club reached the final of the Scottish League Cup where they’ll face arch-rivals Celtic.

Steven Gerrard’s side had lost at this stage last year, but on this occasion, they defeated Heart of Midlothian 3-0 to book a place in the final.

Filip Helander scored the opening goal for Rangers, and Morelos added two more in the second half to seal the victory. The Gers will now have a chance to claim their first major prize since 2011.

After the match, Gerrard confirmed that Morelos will stay at the club beyond the January transfer window.

The Colombian striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Ibrox, with Premier League outfit Aston Villa reportedly interested in signing him.

Morelos has further added fuel to the fire by insisting he could leave the Gers in January. However, Gerrard certainly doesn’t want his star player to leave in the middle of the season.

Many Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after hearing Gerrard’s comments on Morelos. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Key player

Morelos is a key player for Rangers, and it will be a massive blow for the club if he departs in January.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 goals in all competitions already, and it won’t be easy to replace him. Obviously, Rangers will look into the business side of the deal, but the Gers are most likely to offload him next summer.

Rangers enjoyed 69% of possession and registered 23 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

