Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Rangers fans react as Jordan Rossiter joins Fleetwood Town

Rangers fans react as Jordan Rossiter joins Fleetwood Town

8 July, 2019 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has left Ibrox on loan to join Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old joined the Gers from Liverpool in 2016 but has failed to live up to expectations at the club.

In the past three seasons, he has only managed 16 appearances in all competitions, with recurrent injuries hampering his growth.

The former Liverpool midfielder spent the second half of last season with Ryan Lowe’s Bury, where he played a big role in helping them win promotion from League Two.

Rossiter made five appearances under Steven Gerrard last season, scoring once. He becoming Barton’s fifth summer signing is subject to international clearance.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has a wealth of midfield options, and Rossiter would have struggled to get regular games at the club.

The Gers further bolstered their midfield area by signing Joe Aribo this summer, and therefore sending him away on loan makes a lot of sense.

Some Rangers fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Report: Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Tottenham target William Saliba
Report: Aston Villa want West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com