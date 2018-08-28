Rangers fans react after Alfredo Morelos receives first Colombia call-up

Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to congratulate Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos after he received his first Colombia call-up.
The 22-year-old has been in brilliant form for the Gers and has silenced his critics with some scintillating performances under new Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
He has netted six goals already this season including a hat-trick against Kilmarnock, and his recent performances have earned him a place in the national side.
Rangers football club have congratulated him on Twitter, and some of the Gers fans are overjoyed with the news.
🇨🇴👏 Congratulations @morelos2106. #ElBufalo https://t.co/mPHLHW6A1p
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 28, 2018
Here are reactions from some of the Rangers fans on Twitter:
Knew this would happen 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/x7f282KbgL
— 🇬🇧 (@DJC1872) August 28, 2018
Congrats Alfredo🇬🇧👏🏻
— Jay McGuinness (@jaymcguinness1) August 28, 2018
Well deserved el buffalo 💪🇬🇧
— Kyle (@KYLEA1986) August 28, 2018
About time well deserved 👏 👏
— Glasgow Warriors 18 (@gfitzpatrick124) August 28, 2018
The wee man will be buzzing big time 😍🔴⚪️🔵
— Jamie E Porter (@JamieEPorter1) August 28, 2018
More than deserved well done ya abalsoute weapon
— John (@John88780882) August 28, 2018
He was included in a 23-man party chosen by under-20 coach Arturo Reyes for matches against Venezuela and Argentina.
The Colombia squad for friendlies against Venezuela in Miami on 7 September and Argentina in New Jersey four days later also includes Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez.
The striker joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki for £1m in June 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 53 games for the Glasgow club. He is presently the top scorer in Scottish Premiership.