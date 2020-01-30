Rangers eyeing loan deal for Miguel Luis

Rangers are apparently keen on signing the Portuguese midfielder Miguel Luis.
According to O Jogo, the Scottish giants want to sign the youngster on loan until the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done before the window closes.
The 20-year-old is highly rated by Sporting and they should look to accept a loan deal as it will allow Luis to gain some valuable first-team experience.
Steven Gerrard’s side are in the middle of a title race and it seems that he wants to bring in some quality players to boost his team’s chances.
Luis could prove to be a decent squad option for the Ibrox giants. On a loan deal, it would be a no-risk approach as well.
As per the report, Sporting are not against a loan move because Luis is not a key starter for the side. The youngster has made just seven first-team appearances this season.
A loan move to Scotland would be a great learning curve for him.
Rangers need to improve their squad in order to match up to Celtic and it will be interesting to see who they sign this month.