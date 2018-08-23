Rangers eye move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has signed as many as 12 players this summer, and he is still looking to bring one more defender to the Ibrox club before the end of the month.
According to reports from the Daily Record, Rangers are looking to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest on loan this month.
The 21-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at the club under Aitor Karanka, and Forest are prepared to offload him.
The report claims that Rangers have made the first move for Worrall. The Gers have made an inquiry to take Worrall on loan, but the Ibrox club could face competition from Championship clubs, with Aston Villa and West Brom keen to sign.
Highly rated defender
The England U-21 international centre-half is a highly rated young talent and he captained England to victory at the Toulon Tournament in 2017.
However, following the arrivals of Michael Dawson, Michael Hefele and Jack Robinson this summer, Worrall has dropped down the pecking order at the club, and hasn’t played a single minute in the Championship.
West Brom boss Darren Moore is also on the lookout for a centre-back in the market, and Worrall would be a good signing for them as well.