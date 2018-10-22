Rangers defender Joe Worrall finding it tough at Ibrox

Glasgow Rangers signed Joe Worrall on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer. The young defender admits that he is finding it tough living in Scotland after his move to Ibrox.
The 21-year-old is a fantastic young talent, and has already impressed for Steven Gerrard’s side. He has made six appearances in all competitions for the Gers since moving on loan from Forest, and has impressed in European games for the club.
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka made a wholesome change to the squad in the summer. While Forest are struggling to gel as a team, too many signings meant Worrall dropped down the pecking order at the club.
The English Championship side rejected a £10million offer for Worrall from Burnley in January, according to the Nottingham Post, but he has found himself out of favour this summer.
Worrall has admitted to the Rangers’ official YouTube channel that despite living by himself for the past two years, he is struggling to adapt to life in Scotland with his mother staying away from him.
“I’ve gone from playing zero football to quite a lot of games in a short space of time,” Worrall said. “Especially the big European nights, they take it out of you. It’s always nice to go back down.
“I’ve lived on my own for a couple of years now, but coming up and moving away is tough and not seeing your Mum for a couple of weeks.”
He didn’t play on Sunday as Rangers won 4-1 against Hamilton Academical. Worrall is expected to be back in the starting line-up on Thursday when the Gers will take on Russian outfit Spartak Moscow at Ibrox in the Europa League clash.