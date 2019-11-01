Rangers defender James Tavernier reveals what Steven Gerrard recently told him

Glasgow Rangers skipper James Tavernier has praised the Ibrox fans for the support they have shown towards him.
The 28-year-old right-back is one of the key players for Steve Gerrard’s side. This season Tavernier has scored three goals and provided four assists in 11 Scottish Premiership games for the Gers.
Tavernier came under strong criticism from the fans (mainly on social networking sites) after a recent dip in form. However, he came back strongly and fans chanted his name during the match against Ross County.
The attacking full-back has revealed that a heart-to-heart conversation with boss Gerrard has helped him rediscover his form. He said to the Scottish Sun:
“It doesn’t really unsettle me, it is part of the game and you will have ups and downs. I believe in myself and the character that I am to bounce back if my form does dip.
“The gaffer being a former player he has been in the same shoes so I won’t go into too much detail but he really gave me his backing.
“He said how did I want to come out of it, there are obviously two ways that you come out of it, you can either rise above it or let yourself sink into it.
“Having his backing takes some weight off your shoulders, you have the full backing of the staff and you don’t have to worry about too much, you can just go out there and express yourself.”
Impressive form
Rangers are looking very strong at the moment, and they are second in the Scottish Premiership table, on same points with Celtic, only separated by goal difference.
The Gers are expected to go all the way and challenge the Bhoys for the title this season. They have produced some brilliant performances in the Europa League as well, which shows how far they have progressed under Gerrard.
The Gers boss believes that it will be a close battle between Rangers and Celtic for the title this season, and goal difference could be important in deciding the fate of the title.