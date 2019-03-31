Rangers defender James Tavernier comments on lack of consistency

Glasgow Rangers defender Jamier Tavernier has admitted that the Ibrox club’s lack of consistency has been their downfall this season ahead of their Old Firm clash with Celtic.
Steven Gerrard’s side moved to level on points with Celtic when they last won the Old Firm clash in December.
However, Rangers failed to maintain the momentum in the second half of the season, and now find themselves ten points behind their Scottish Premiership rivals.
Tavernier has stated that it is tit is their level of consistency that has let them down this season.
He says that the Gers failed to play with a high level of intensity and pressing against many other teams and that has cost them dearly.
Having said that, Tavernier highlights that he has seen a lot of progress from Rangers this season, particularly their performance in the European games.
Tavernier has said that Rangers are aiming to win the game, and get into contention for the title race.
While Celtic are firm favourites to win the title, a win for the Gers will be anything but a moral victory.
“It’s about the level of consistency. We’ve shown signs of it after the Celtic game, but other times when it’s not been there,” said Tavernier, as quoted by the Evening Times.
“I’ve seen loads of progress this season. There’s been a few highs and some lows. The European campaign was phenomenal for the club. We went to Celtic and didn’t play well in the first half but really came out of our shells in the second. We put in a really strong performance against them at home. But we need to replicate that when we go to their place.
“We want to win the game – that’s our aim. We always want to beat our rivals and to be in contention for any title race we need the points.”