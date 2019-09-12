Rangers defender George Edmundson confident Celtic will slip up at some point

Glasgow Rangers defender George Edmundson joined the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window from Oldham Athletic and has found himself on the fringes.
The 22-year-old started in Europa League qualifiers against St Joseph’s and Progres Niederkorn in July and last month’s Betfred Cup win at East Fife. He made his Scottish Premiership debut in the closing stages of the dramatic 2-1 win over Kilmarnock on the opening day, but he is yet to start in the league for the Gers.
Rangers made a good start to the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership campaign, but they lost for the first time – and a crucial one – before the international break. The Gers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celtic, and as a result, slipped into the second position behind the Bhoys.
However, Edmundson is confident that Celtic, who won back to back domestic trebles, will drop points at some stage during the campaign. He is certain that the Hoops will not go the whole season remaining unbeaten.
He said to the Scottish Sun: “It’s still early days in the season and I’m sure Celtic will slip up at some point.
“I don’t think they are going to go the whole season unbeaten. It was a little hiccup but there’s a long season of ups and downs to come.”
Celtic claimed the 2017-18 domestic league title by remaining unbeaten under Brendan Rodgers. Rangers are well equipped this time, and they can mount a successful title challenge despite their first Old Firm defeat.
While Celtic have bolstered their squad and certainly have the quality and depth in the side to beat any team in Scotland, there could be odd hiccups as the season progresses.