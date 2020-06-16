Rangers could sign Florian Kamberi on a bargain

Florian Kamberi has been linked with a permanent move to Rangers this summer.

As per Daily Record, the Ibrox giants could sign the striker for a bargain price of just £150,000.





The report claims Hull City are keen on the player as well and they have already made moves to sign him.

Kamberi was on loan at Rangers this season and it will be interesting to see if he returns to Ibrox next year.

Steven Gerrard needs to add depth to his attack and Kamberi would be a good signing. He knows the league well and he will be able to settle into the side easily.

Furthermore, Alfredo Morelos has been linked with other clubs and if the Colombian moves on, Gerrard will have to bring in a quality striker.

The 25-year-old is currently in pre-season with Hibs and they are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

Rangers are expected to return for him later in the summer when they are done offloading their fringe players.

It remains to be seen whether the other suitors manage to agree on a deal for Kamberi before that. Rangers would be better off signing the player quickly in order to fend off the competition.