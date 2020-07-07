Rangers could accept just £12m for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, the player could be sold for just £12m. The report further adds that Everton are very keen on the player and they are planning to make a move for him once the window opens.





The Colombian has been the best player at the club for a while now and selling him for just £12m would be a massive surprise.

Morelos could easily be worth double of that. Apparently, transfer fees are expected to dip this summer because of the Coronavirus pandemic and Rangers will have to lower their asking price as a result of that.

Initially, the Scottish giants valued the player at £20m but they are ready to settle for less now.

If Everton can sign the 24-year-old for £12m, it would be a massive coup for them. They need to add goals to their side and Morelos would be the perfect fit.

He is a top talent and Ancelotti could take his game to the next level. If Morelos can sort out his aggression, he could be a big hit in the Premier League next season.

Morelos has scored 29 goals for Rangers this past season.