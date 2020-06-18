Rangers confident Ivan Toney can be signed for £5m

Rangers are keen on signing the Peterborough forward Ivan Toney this summer and they are confident of landing him for a fee of just £5m.

Initially, there were rumours that Toney would cost around £15m but Football Insider claims that the Scottish outfit are optimistic about signing him for a third of that.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers manage to sign Toney in the coming months. He has had an outstanding season with the League One outfit and he seems ready for a step up in his career.

A Rangers transfer would allow him to play at a higher level for a big club. Also, the Ibrox outfit will be able to provide him with regular European football.

The challenges of European football and Scottish football will only help him grow as a player.

Toney has scored 26 goals in 39 games so far this season and he managed to bag 23 last year. He is a proven goalscorer and Gerrard could use someone like him next season.

It will be interesting to see if Alfredo Morelos decides to leave the club. Toney could be a decent alternative for the Colombian.

Morelos has been linked with a move away from Rangers for a while now.