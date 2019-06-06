Rangers closing in on Umaro Balde

Rangers are close to signing Umaro Balde this summer.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, the midfielder could join the Scottish giants this week.
Apparently, the 16-year-old defensive midfielder had a trial with Rangers earlier this year and he managed to impress.
If he comes in, Balde will surely join up with Rangers’ youth team. He is not ready to make his mark for Steven Gerrard’s side just yet.
The midfielder needs to develop a lot more and he needs to adapt to Scottish football as well.
Rangers need to add more quality to their side in order to compete with Celtic and Balde is one for the future.
It will be interesting to see if Gerrard manages to bring in players who are ready to make an impact now.
They have picked up a few bargains in Davis, Hastie and Jones already.
Furthermore, they will have to hold on to their key players like Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian has been linked with an exit for a while now.
Rangers have progressed a lot under Gerrard but in order to take the final step, they must get their summer window right this time.