Rangers close to signing Eros Grezda and Joe Worrall before Friday

Glasgow Rangers have been very active this summer transfer window, but the Gers boss Steven Gerrard hasn’t finished yet. He is reportedly close to bringing two players to the Ibrox before Friday.
According to reports from The Daily Record, the Gers are hoping to secure a deal for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall as early as today.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated young defender but has dropped down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest under Aitor Karanka.
Rangers were looking for a loan move, and they are hopeful of securing his signature within this week – if not by the end of the day – after Gerrard held talks with Karanka, assuring him that he will provide the player regular game time.
Another player who is heading towards Ibrox is Albanian winger Eros Grezda. The 23-year-old has arrived for a medical and is set to become Gerrard’s 13th signing of the summer.
Opinion: Worrall would be a terrific signing for Rangers. Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic have both starred since arriving at Ibrox but Worrall would provide depth and quality at the back.
Grezda has top-level experience and has been capped six times by Albania. He scored eight goals and provided three assists for Osijek in 37 appearances last season. Predominantly a right winger, he can play on the left flank as well. He could be a utility player for Gerrard and could represent a smart signing.